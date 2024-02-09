Apollo Hospitals Q3 net up to Rs 245 crore

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has reported a 60 per cent increase in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 245 crore for the December quarter, on account of higher sales.

The healthcare provider had reported a PAT of Rs 153 cr in the Oct-Dec quarter of the last fiscal. Revenues stood at Rs 4,851 crore against Rs 4,264 crore during the Q3 of 2022-23.

The company board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for the financial year ending March 31, 2024.

As on December 31, 2023, Apollo Hospitals had 7,911 operating beds across the network (excluding AHLL & managed beds), out of which 2,528 were new with 1,584 occupied beds.

The overall occupancy for hospitals was at 65 pc vs 64 pc in the same period in the previous year.