Apollo Hospitals in pact with Mayapada Healthcare to boost medical services in Indonesia

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mayapada Healthcare Group to provide its management expertise in Indonesia.

Under this collaboration, the city-based healthcare provider will offer its operational services to Mayapada Healthcare’s upcoming hospital in Batam, Indonesia.

Both organisations will leverage advanced technologies such as tele-radiology, E-ICU, and artificial intelligence programmes to improve patient care and accessibility, a release by Apollo Hospitals Enterprise said.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin at a recent event. This agreement is expected to transform the healthcare landscape in Batam, Indonesia, by enhancing medical capabilities, clinical programs, and operational excellence.

Following the partnership, Apollo Hospitals plans to deploy up to 1,000 specialists, including doctors, nurses, and technicians, to support Mayapada Healthcare’s facilities.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey to extend world-class healthcare services beyond India. By collaborating with Mayapda Healthcare Group, we aim to bring our clinical expertise, advanced technologies and best practices to Indonesia," Apollo Hospitals founder and chairman Prathap C Reddy said.

"Together, we aspire to build a robust healthcare ecosystem that empowers people with access to quality care and improved outcomes," he added.

Apollo Hospitals and Mayapada Healthcare would jointly conduct continuing medical education programmes and host international healthcare events to foster professional development.

Mayapada Healthcare Group CEO and chairman Jonathan Tahir said, "Together, we will not only enhance our operational capabilities but also provide our patients access to advanced treatments, innovative technologies and a network of skilled healthcare professionals."

The agreement includes the exchange of clinical knowledge and programme development in specialised fields such as oncology, cardiology, neurology and transplant surgery.