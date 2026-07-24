Apollo, ePlane join hands to bring air ambulances into India’s emergency care network

The partnership addresses one of India's biggest healthcare challenges, delays in accessing trauma care. With over 1.7 lakh people losing their lives in road accidents every year and only one in five trauma victims reaching specialised hospitals within the critical first hour, the initiative aims to overcome bottlenecks created by urban congestion and geographical distance rather than a lack of medical expertise.

The collaboration will combine ePlane's electric aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles with Apollo's extensive healthcare network to create an integrated emergency response system. The company's e200X electric air ambulances are designed for rapid inter-hospital patient transfers, trauma response, cardiac and stroke emergencies, and organ transportation, while its Amber Wings drones will transport blood, organs, vaccines, medicines and diagnostic samples in a fraction of the time taken by conventional road transport. Apollo's network of hospitals, ambulances, clinics and diagnostic centres will provide the medical backbone for the initiative.

"India loses far too many lives simply because help cannot arrive in time. This collaboration reflects our commitment to bringing Apollo's clinical excellence to every corner of the country, however remote, " said Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group.