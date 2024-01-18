Antunes-Nadi’s new TN plant to go on stream soon

CHENNAI: US-based foodservice equipment and automation solutions manufacturer would soon inaugurate its new manufacturing unit in TN, set up in association with Nadi group, a top official said on Wednesday.

The 43,000 sq ft production unit located at Ponneri, near Chennai, would allow the company to localise the current product offerings and to manufacture additional products for the company.

The Illinois-based firm manufactures food service equipment that is used in more than 150 countries and serves over 500 restaurants.

“We were strategic with the expansion of Antunes-Nadi in India. The Chennai location provides access to shipping ports to help us better support our regional customers,” company MD Daniel Schmidt (International Business) said.

“Chennai also has a hardworking workforce to help support our growth initiatives,” he told reporters here.

Antunes CEO Glenn Bullock said the Chennai entity would provide an assurance of resiliency for the company’s supply chain.