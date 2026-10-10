In a report outlining previously undisclosed episodes, the San Francisco‑based company listed four categories of unintended behaviour by its models, including exploiting basic software flaws to run commands, submitting forms it should not have, and bypassing restrictions to access certain public data.

Consequently, Anthropic has restricted some types of internet access for its AI models during the testing phase of its training process. The company said some incidents involved websites run by federal, state and local government agencies, adding that it is not naming the entities at the request of some of the affected parties.