Anthropic accuses 3 Chinese firms of data theft

Anthropic said in a blog post Monday that DeepSeek, Moonshot and MiniMax — three prominent Chinese startups — used about 24,000 fraudulent accounts to generate more than 16 million conversations with its Claude chatbot that could be used to teach skills to their own chatbots.

Using data from one AI system to train another — a process called distillation — is common in AI work. But Anthropic’s terms of service forbid anyone to surreptitiously harvest data for distillation and do not allow its technologies to be used in China.

OpenAI, Anthropic’s primary rival, has also accused Chinese companies of lifting large amounts of data from its chatbot, ChatGPT, for similar proposes.