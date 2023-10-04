Another co-founder of Dunzo set to exit

NEW DELHI: Mukund Jha, Co-founder at the cash-strapped quick-grocery delivery provider Dunzo, is reportedly set to exit the company, after another co-founder Dalvir Suri decided to quit.

Dunzo faces severe cash crunch amid delayed salaries and impending layoffs. Jha exited Dunzo’s board on Sept 1, per The Morning Context. A Dunzo spokesperson neither confirmed nor denied the news, saying, “Mukund remains a part of Dunzo’s leadership team.

While we are restructuring the org with new leaders driving key mandates, Mukund will continue to be an important part of the strategic leadership team guiding and directing Dunzo’s future roadmap.”