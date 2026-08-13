Anicut Capital leads Rs 55 crore fund round in Unico

The fresh capital will support Unico’s next phase of growth by strengthening its balance sheet, enhancing operational capabilities, and enabling the company to scale in a calibrated and sustainable manner.



Since the initial investment by Anicut and UC Impower, Unico has grown its AUM to over Rs 730 crore as of June 30, 2026, supported by its existing branch network, a strengthened leadership team and robust underwriting and risk management capabilities.



Dhruv Kapoor, partner, Anicut Capital, said, “Affordable housing finance remains one of India's most significant unmet needs, particularly for self-employed individuals and first-time home buyers who have the aspiration and ability to own a home but often remain underserved by the formal financial system. We believe institutions that can responsibly bridge this gap will play an important role in advancing financial inclusion and contributing to India's long-term economic development."