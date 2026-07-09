Anicut Capital aids Saints & Masters with Rs 45 cr funding for acquisition

Through the acquisition,Saints & Masters adds deep Microsoft capabilities to its growing multi cloud practice. It is targeting revenue of over Rs 1,000 crore from its Microsoft Cloud business over the next few years, reflecting its ambition to become a key enabler of the AI economy.



The buyout is also expected to create more than 1,000 technology jobs over the same period as the company scales its engineering and delivery capabilities globally.



The 45 cr funding to Saints and Masters was used to partially fund the company's acquisition of Xencia. This funding was done from Anicut's third Private Credit Fund (Grand Anicut Fund 4). This transaction further reinforces Anicut's established expertise in acquisition financing, having structured and deployed capital across several marquee transactions including TAO's acquisition of Trigeo, Wingreens and Raw PRessery, Onmove Transin, Aknamedical and Vardhamaan, among others.



Acquisition financing now represents approximately 30 per cent of Anicut Credit Fund's deployed capital, reflecting conviction in backing well-structured inorganic growth strategies where asset quality, management bandwidth, and integration clarity meet our underwriting standards.