Andhra Pradesh secures India's largest battery Gigafactory; Waaree Energies to invest Rs 8,175 crore

The project will come up at Rambilli in Anakapalli district and is expected to generate around 3,000 direct jobs.

The greenfield facility will have a capacity of 16 GWh and will cover the complete battery value chain, including cell manufacturing, battery packs and large-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

The project has received in-principle approval from the Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Welcoming the investment, Nara Lokesh said this project marks a significant milestone in Andhra Pradesh's clean-energy journey.