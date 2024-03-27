Anand Mahindra commits Rs 500 cr for MU in Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Industrialist Anand Mahindra and his family on Tuesday pledged over Rs 500 crore for Hyderabad-based Mahindra University.

The capital, to be invested over the next five years starting FY25 till FY29, is being put in by Anand Mahindra and his family to add new disciplines and to make the university a centre of excellence.

The Mahindra Group chairman has also pledged a separate Rs 50 crore in his personal capacity for Indira Mahindra School of Education, a part of Mahindra University, in FY25.

Named in memory of Indira Mahindra, a teacher and Anand Mahindra’s mother, the school aspires to be a centre of excellence in educational research, practice, and innovations.

Mahindra said the university has set up multiple schools at the university campus in a very short time under the leadership of vice-chancellor Yajulu Medury.

“Now the goal is to really ramp up quickly, gain momentum, improve the quality, get the faculty and make sure the facilities for each of these colleges are superlative. And to that I am pledging Rs 500 crore to the university over a period of five years,” he stated.

As part of the initiative, Rs 100 crore is being set aside for the overall university to start with this year, Mahindra said.

An amount of Rs 50 crore is being marked separately towards Mahindra School of Education, he added.

Mahindra University was established in May 2020 as the brainchild of Vineet Nayar, former VC of Tech Mahindra.