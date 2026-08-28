Amway’s Ayurveda range to roll out from Madurai in September

According to product information shared with Amway Business Owners (ABOs) on Thursday, the three products namely Nutrilite Ayurveda Moringa, Kalamegha and Garcinia, will expand the Nutrilite portfolio, with ingredients sourced from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

Moringa, for instance, is organically cultivated in Rajasthan’s Rath region, known for its fertile black cotton soils. Amway positions the product as being rich in phytonutrients that support energy, vitality, healthy metabolism and fat management.