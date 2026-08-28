Amway’s Ayurveda range to roll out from Madurai in September

CHENNAI: Amway will make its foray into Ayurveda in September, rolling out three new Nutrilite-branded products manufactured at its Madurai plant, as the direct-selling major looks to tap the growing demand for traditional and plant-based wellness products.
According to product information shared with Amway Business Owners (ABOs) on Thursday, the three products namely Nutrilite Ayurveda Moringa, Kalamegha and Garcinia, will expand the Nutrilite portfolio, with ingredients sourced from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
Moringa, for instance, is organically cultivated in Rajasthan’s Rath region, known for its fertile black cotton soils. Amway positions the product as being rich in phytonutrients that support energy, vitality, healthy metabolism and fat management.
Kalamegha, the ‘king of bitters’, is cultivated in Manasa, Madhya Pradesh, and is positioned around liver health and detoxification, besides supporting symptoms associated with sinusitis, common cold and allergies.
Garcinia, known as Vrikshamla in Ayurveda, is sourced from the Western Ghats. Its fruit extract is standardised to at least 60% hydroxycitric acid and is positioned as supporting metabolism, digestion and satiety, as part of a daily weight-management routine.
The launch comes as the weight-management market expands rapidly. According to an IMARC report, the domestic market grew from $27.4 billion in 2025 to $29.7 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach $56.8 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.44% between 2026 and 2034.
Amway’s 50-acre, wholly-owned manufacturing facility in Madurai, operational for over a decade, supports its India portfolio with research and development backed by advanced technology and more than 600 trained experts.