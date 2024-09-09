Amway invests $4 mn in 4 R&D labs across India

CHENNAI: Advancing its focus on strengthening scientific capabilities to provide cutting-edge, next-generation support in health and wellbeing, Amway, on Monday formally introduced its four R&D labs across India with an investment of $4 million.

India is the location of one of the four Amway R&D hubs, globally. This strategic move is in line with Amway's efforts to cater to the evolving needs of consumers empowering millions to achieve optimal wellbeing and fostering a healthier future for all.

Amway’s R&D labs in Gurugram, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Dindigul collectively total 24,700 sqft, creating a powerhouse of scientific discovery and breakthrough product development.

Rajneesh Chopra, MD, Amway India, said “This investment accelerates Amway India’s product development capabilities and positions Amway to better serve the unique and evolving needs of its consumers and businesses in India and around the world. India stands as one of our top priority markets globally and this investment underscores the confidence of Amway Global in the country’s expertise and potential to drive groundbreaking innovation in the health and wellbeing space.”