Amway eyes Rs 100 cr from Ayurveda foray by 2028

CHENNAI: Amway India on Wednesday announced its strategic push into Ayurveda with the launch of Nutrilite Ayurveda.
The direct selling MNC unveiled nine new Ayurveda innovations under the portfolio and aims to build Nutrilite Ayurveda into an Rs 100 crore category over the next two years.
Developed using Ayurvedic botanicals sourced from organically cultivated, NutriCert-certified farms, these products are manufactured at Amway's facility in Tamil Nadu.
Rajneesh Chopra, MD, Amway India, at the launch meet, said, “Reflecting our confidence in the immense potential of Ayurveda, we aim to build Nutrilite Ayurveda into a Rs 100 crore category over the next two years. As India strengthens its capabilities in Ayurveda-led innovation and manufacturing, this growing ecosystem has the potential to create new economic opportunities, strengthen India’s capabilities and support its emergence as a globally relevant hub for traditional wellness.With our deep expertise in nutrition with more than 90 years of Nutrilite's botanical science legacy and scientific validation, Amway India is uniquely positioned to contribute to India’s strategic roadmap for Ayurveda.”