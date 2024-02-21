AMSL sets up Rs 210 crore facility in Telangana

NEW DELHI: Infrastructure and defence solutions provider, AMSL, on Tuesday said it has planned to establish a new facility in Telangana at Rs 210 crore.

The foundation stone laying ceremony for the facility, named IPiDS (Integrated Plant for Ingenious Defence Systems) was performed on Monday. The manufacturing facility shall be built on around 5 acres of land.

“The company intends to manufacture missiles and its sub-systems and also undertake MRO of the weapons in this facility. The company is also working closely to manufacture unmanned aerial systems and unmanned ground systems through this facility, “ it said.

The facility is expected to provide employment to around 400 people.

Hyderabad-based Apollo Micro Systems offers technology-based solutions in sectors like infrastructure, transportation, and aerospace, among others, and employs around 350 people.