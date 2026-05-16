Amrutanjan diversifies into personal care

CHENNAI: Amrutanjan Healthcare, a pioneer in pain management with a legacy of over a century, has announced a strategic expansion of its portfolio with the launch of the Comfy Razor range and Ortho Oil.
The move marks the company’s entry into the fast-growing personal grooming segment, while further strengthening its leadership in pain management.
At the heart of this expansion is Comfy, a brand committed to making quality personal care more accessible for women. Designed to deliver a smooth and comfortable grooming experience, the products aim to make superior personal care more accessible to consumers.
All razors are sourced from Dorco, South Korea, one of the world’s leading razor manufacturers.
Amrutanjan also continues to strengthen its pain management portfolio with the launch of Ortho Oil, a specially formulated solution designed to provide effective relief from body pain, muscle stiffness, and joint discomfort.
S Sambhu Prasad, chairman and managing director, Amrutanjan Healthcare, said, “we are expanding beyond pain management to build a broader portfolio of trusted everyday wellness products.
With the launches, we aim to deliver accessible, high-quality products that help consumers move better, feel confident, and live comfortably every day.”
Amrutanjan also continues to strengthen its pain management portfolio with the launch of Ortho Oil