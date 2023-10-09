AMPS hosts conclave to foster collaboration

CHENNAI: The Association of Management of Private Schools (AMPS) hosted an Expo and a Conclave, an event aimed at fostering dialogue, innovation, and collaboration within the private education sector.

The Association recognises the crucial role that policy decisions play in the functioning of private schools. This expo aimed at bridging the gap between education policymakers and school management, fostering an environment of collaboration and shared vision.

The Conclave brought together educators, policymakers, and thought leaders to explore key issues and charter the course for the future of education in the state of Tamil Nadu.