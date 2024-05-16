Ampa ties up with IHCL for Taj Sky View Hotel

CHENNAI: Ampa Group, a real estate developers in partnership with Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), announced the launch of Taj Sky View Hotel & Residences, Chennai, an integrated development comprising of a 253 keys Taj hotel and 123 Taj branded residences, a first of its kind. Ampa Palaniappan, CMD, Ampa Group said, “We are proud to partner with the Taj Group to co-create the world’s first Taj Branded Residences. The Taj Sky View Hotel & Branded residences will be Chennai’s new address of pride, and these residences will cater to the lifestyle choices of the global Indian.” The greenfield project is located at Nelson Manickam Road. Suma Venkatesh, Executive VP, Real Estate & Development, IHCL, said, “The mixed -use development in addition to the residences will house our fifth Taj property, reflective of the growing demand of the city. This will be an iconic development for Chennai, the cultural and commercial hub of the region.”