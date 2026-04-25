Amid Mythos concerns, FM asks financial sector to be 'exceptionally vigilant' on cybersecurity

Without naming Mythos, the newly minted platform from leading AI company Anthropic, Sitharaman said artificial intelligence tools are making cyberattacks faster and more adaptive.

Such tools can also evade detection by deploying tactics like automated discovery of system vulnerabilities and malicious source-code interference, she added.

"... not just Sebi but all regulated entities will have to remain exceptionally vigilant. The tools of attack are evolving at high speed, and the tools of defence must evolve even faster," Sitharaman said, speaking at the 28th foundation day event of the capital markets regulator.

The comments come amid heightened fears over the capabilities of Mythos, which has sent regulators and policymakers scrambling around the world to understand the platform and ways to safeguard their systems.

The government had called a meeting of top bankers with ministers, including Sitharaman and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnav, in New Delhi on Thursday, where it announced the formation of a dedicated panel under SBI chairman C S Setty for the purpose.