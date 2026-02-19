Ambani pledges Rs 10 lakh crore investment to make AI affordable

Jio Intelligence will build India's sovereign compute infrastructure, including gigawatt-scale data centres, up to 10 GW of ready green power, and an edge-compute layer, deeply integrated with Jio's network, which will make intelligence responsive, low-latency and affordable for everyone - from kirana stores to clinics, from classrooms to farms.

Ambani outlined five guiding principles for Jio Intelligence: prioritising AI for deep-tech, manufacturing, and the informal sector; world-leading multilingual AI; responsibility, security and data residency; creating high-skill employment; and building a robust AI ecosystem with enterprises, startups, and research institutions.

The group has already begun deploying AI applications for inclusive development, including JioShikshak for adaptive learning in 22 languages, JioArogyAI for rapid medical guidance, JioKrishi to help 140 million farmers increase yields, and JioBharatIQ, a voice-first AI assistant for education, employment, and government services.

Ambani framed the effort as part of India's broader mission to lead the AI century and bridge the Global South and North. "Let us combine Intelligence with empathy and build a better future for all," he said, calling AI a tool to realise India's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Ambani said AI can usher in an era of super-abundance. "A world without poverty and a future of prosperity for all the eight billion people on our beautiful planet is now within sight, within reach."

AI, he said, is not just another technology. For the first time, humans are creating human-like systems that can learn, speak, analyse, move and produce autonomously.

"We are only at the dawn of this era. The best of AI is yet to come," he said.