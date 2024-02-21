Amazon’s delivery in remote village of U’khand begins

CHANDIGARH: E-commerce company Amazon on Tuesday said it has started delivery service in Gajoli, a remote village in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.

It claims to be the first and only e-commerce company to deliver packages to Maharishi Ashram at Gajoli, situated at 4,500 feet in the Himalayan mountain range.

There are no shops or delivery options in and around the Ashram area. It is not only difficult but also time-consuming to deliver orders at this place.

“Over the last few years, we have significantly ramped up our infrastructure and delivery technology across all three miles, building a fast, safe, and resilient network to serve the varied needs of our customers, reaching the remotest corners of the country,” Karuna Shankar Pande, director, Amazon Logistics, Amazon India, said.