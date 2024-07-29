Amazon Web Services optimistic about cloud, generative AI

CHENNAI: Fresh from formalising its collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Technology (iTNT) Hub for the launch of a generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) startup hub programme, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has said it is “heavily invested” in providing cloud computing skills at a time when India is keen on deploying mission-critical digital solutions. AWS, through its public sector generative AI impact initiative, has committed up to $50 million in cloud credits to help public sector organisations accelerate innovation in support of critical missions using its generative AI services and infrastructure.

In December 2020, AWS had committed to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to provide free cloud computing skills training to 29 million people worldwide by 2025. More than a year ahead of schedule, it has surpassed this ambitious goal, having aided over 31 million learners across 200 countries and territories build their cloud skills, said Sunil PP, lead, channels and alliances, public sector, AWS India.

On the lack of skill-ready employees, he told DT Next “since 2017, AWS has trained more than 5.5 million individuals in India and 8.3 million across Asia-Pacific and Japan with cloud skills. To support workplace professionals, Amazon launched the ‘AI Ready’ skills initiative in November 2023 which offers a suite of free AI and generative AI courses open to anyone and aligned to in-demand jobs.” Asked about catering to the small and medium businesses when large enterprises are already building up their technology muscle, he said AWS has also been increasingly looking at AI-powered virtual agent for SMBs, that can interact with the website or app customers in a basic conversation.

“In April this year, we announced the general availability of Amazon Q, the most capable generative AI-powered assistant for accelerating software development and leveraging companies’ internal data,” he said, noting that any customer of any size could deploy it in a cost-effective manner. Customers have also started becoming more comfortable with AI in recent times. A case in point is the ‘Co-WIN’ deployment during the pandemic, Sunil said, adding ‘DigiYatra,’ and ‘DigiLocker’ were other notable initiatives, therefore building confidence among state governments to adopt cloud solutions and services quicker now. Support system is effective to perform repetitive tasks, he sought to point out.

“India accelerated its COVID response with Co-WIN, its innovative vaccination platform, supporting 10 million daily vaccinations, running on AWS. DigiLocker from MEITY is another use case, that empowers over 189 million citizens of India by providing anytime, anywhere access to authentic government digital documents; this runs on AWS,” Sunil said.

Another example is the use of generative AI bots to provide a summary of tender documents, he said, adding two states were already in the adoption phase. Other key use cases include ‘DigiiAI,’ which in its initial phase, will leverage generative AI to streamline administrative tasks, enhance classroom management, and provide personalised support for faculty members. As part of the first cohort, DigiiAI is being offered to over 1,000 faculty members across 20 educational institutions in India, including Manipal Academy of BFSI, Vellore Institute of Technology Bengaluru, Chanakya University, The Apollo University, and Techno India University.

Speaking about the new iTNT Hub association, Sunil said “we aim to foster a community of early and growth-stage startups focused on generative AI and deep tech. This will be achieved through co-innovation, co-development, co-investment, and co-marketing. This proposed startup programme will enable AWS to engage with generative AI startups affiliated to iTNT Hub and over 570 colleges which are part of their network through Anna University.”

Dispelling concerns about generative AI, he said “if we’ve learned anything at AWS, it’s there is no one-size-fits-all solution. We give customers unprecedented choice of building their generative AI applications through our partners. Customers and partners can pick and choose which solutions to experiment with. That helps us build a secure, responsible AI environment.”