Amazon to automate fulfilment centres

NEW DELHI/LONDON: Amazon will continue to expand the use of automation technologies across operations in India and deploy advanced systems for inventory management at its fulfilment centres in the country, chief technologist Tye Brady, Amazon robotics, said.
Having invested $40 bn in India, Amazon has announced plans for another $35 billion investment through 2030.
“There are robotic systems in India (fulfilment centres of Amazon), like, the SLAM labeler, systems that we use for inventory control, for inventory management. That we will continue to invest in,” Brady said on the sidelines of Amazon’s Delivering the Future EMEA 2026 event in London.