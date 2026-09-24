Amazon Retail losses widen to Rs 1,158 crore

NEW DELHI: Amazon Retail, which manages Amazon Now and Amazon Fresh, has posted a widening of losses to Rs 1,158 cr in the financial year ended March 2026, as per a regulatory filing shared by Tofler.
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 394.2 crore in the fiscal year ended March 2025.
The loss was mainly due to an increase in cost of goods by 64% to 2,887.9 crore - accounting for almost 94% of the company’s revenue, and a reduction in operating margin to 37.1% in FY26 from 18.6% in FY25.
The total sales of Amazon Retail grew by 49.46% to Rs 3,065.1 crore in the reported fiscal year from Rs 2,050.8 crore in FY25.
“Amazon Retail India...reported its revenues for the financial year 2025-26 as Rs 3,080 crore, a 49% jump since the last financial year. It further reported a net loss of Rs 1,158 cr during the same fiscal. This is a 194% rise from the last financial year.”