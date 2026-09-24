Amazon Retail losses widen to Rs 1,158 crore

The total sales of Amazon Retail grew by 49.46% to Rs 3,065.1 crore in the reported fiscal year from Rs 2,050.8 crore in FY25.

“Amazon Retail India...reported its revenues for the financial year 2025-26 as Rs 3,080 crore, a 49% jump since the last financial year. It further reported a net loss of Rs 1,158 cr during the same fiscal. This is a 194% rise from the last financial year.”