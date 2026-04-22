Amazon Plans to Invest Up to $25 Billion in Anthropic

Amazon, which previously invested $8 billion in Anthropic, is already one of the startup’s largest investors. In the latest deal, Amazon plans to invest $5 billion to start, with the potential to add another $20 billion if Anthropic hits certain milestones.

Anthropic, in turn, committed to spend $100 billion on computing power and other services from Amazon’s cloud computing business over the next decade. The startup will also continue to use specialized computer chips that Amazon has designed as an alternative to high-priced chips from Nvidia, the Silicon Valley chipmaker that dominates the AI market.