Amazon: Huge scope for e-commerce in India

NEW DELHI: Amazon views India as a long-term investment market where e-commerce is still in its early stages, with substantial headroom for growth supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and upbeat consumer sentiments, according to a senior company executive.
Abhinav Singh, VP - operations, India and Australia for Amazon, said that the company’s recent announcement here on expansion of ‘zero referral fee’ coverage to 12.5 crore products (from 1.2 crore items in 2025) has got positive and encouraging response from sellers.
“The response from the sellers has been encouraging. They’re excited not just with the fee reduction, but also excited to pass on those benefits to the customers, so customers in the marketplace can enjoy better prices. And at the same time, from a seller perspective, they are able to improve their margin so they are really excited about it,” he said.
He said the company’s longterm outlook for India remains robust, given the structural advantages.
“... We have been sure that for us being in India is a long-term investment... retail and within that e-commerce is just about getting started. It is a single-digit percentage of the overall retail market, and there is tremendous headroom for us to grow,” Singh said.
As per a report by BCG, e-commerce - currently at $120-140 billion - is estimated to reach $280300 billion by 2030, with a shopper base nearing 440 million; it will still be at 7-8 per cent of total consumer spends.