Amazon: Huge scope for e-commerce in India

Abhinav Singh, VP - operations, India and Australia for Amazon, said that the company’s recent announcement here on expansion of ‘zero referral fee’ coverage to 12.5 crore products (from 1.2 crore items in 2025) has got positive and encouraging response from sellers.

“The response from the sellers has been encouraging. They’re excited not just with the fee reduction, but also excited to pass on those benefits to the customers, so customers in the marketplace can enjoy better prices. And at the same time, from a seller perspective, they are able to improve their margin so they are really excited about it,” he said.