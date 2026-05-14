Amazon Bazaar records 5X growth in Tamil Nadu

Giving an overview of the ultra low-cost products below Rs 600 to the media here, Sameer Lalwani, head, Amazon Bazaar, Amazon India, said the budget needs are concentrated in this range with fashion, home kitchen and electronic accessories seeing the maximum offtake.



Incidentally, TN has emerged as one of the fastest-growing states for Amazon Bazaar, with orders from the southern state having increased 5X YoY. Chennai leads the charge with a 2X increase in new customer sign-ups. Other top cities in TN include Vellore, Madurai and Tiruchy, he said.