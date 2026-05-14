Amazon Bazaar records 5X growth in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: About 70 per cent of 3 crore products listed on Amazon Bazaar, launched two years ago, is in the sub-Rs 299 range, a senior official of the marketplace said on Thursday.
Giving an overview of the ultra low-cost products below Rs 600 to the media here, Sameer Lalwani, head, Amazon Bazaar, Amazon India, said the budget needs are concentrated in this range with fashion, home kitchen and electronic accessories seeing the maximum offtake.
Incidentally, TN has emerged as one of the fastest-growing states for Amazon Bazaar, with orders from the southern state having increased 5X YoY. Chennai leads the charge with a 2X increase in new customer sign-ups. Other top cities in TN include Vellore, Madurai and Tiruchy, he said.
Noting that TN is among the top ten states to register rapid growth, Lalwani said this state alone is home to over 1,00,000 sellers on Amazon.in, including over 1,700 sellers who are a part of Amazon Bazaar.
Amazon Bazaar saw a 2X YoY increase in sellers, expanding product selection and enabling local businesses to reach customers nationwide.
Amazon Bazaar offers everything except groceries and the focus on fashion, jewellery, home and kitchen items has become the entry point for customers. While the home and kitchen segment has seen 8 to 10X growth, the women’s fashion products have seen 6 to7X growth on a year on year basis.
As far as shoppers are concerned, 65 per cent are from tier 2 and tier 3 cities and towns.