Amara Raja to set up innovation centre in Hyd

HYDERABAD: Amara Raja Batteries Limited (ARBL) on Friday held the foundation stone laying ceremony of Amara Raja’s advanced energy research and innovation centre ‘E Positive Energy Labs’ at GMR Aerocity near here.

As per release from Amara Raja,the event was graced by Minister for Industries and commerce and IT KT Rama Rao and ARBL CMD Jayadev Galla in the presence of other dignitaries from the government and industry.

The centre in Hyderabad will be equipped with advanced laboratories and testing infrastructure for material research, prototyping, product life cycle analysis, and proof-of-concept demonstration.

The centre will be a much-needed catalyst for multi-stakeholder collaboration and foster entrepreneurship in this fast-emerging sector.