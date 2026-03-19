Amara Raja forays into Defence electronics

MUMBAI: Amara Raja Group’s specialised engineering R&D firm, Amara Raja Design Alpha (ARDA) on Wednesday announced its entry in the mission-critical defence electronics space and said it has developed an indigenous Power Conditioning Cabinet for naval sonar systems.
It will expand in the next phase into the design of power amplifiers, signal interfaces and power amplifier cabinets, helping build a comprehensive indigenous ecosystem for naval sonar systems.
The initiative represents a meaningful step by a private sector tech firm to India’s growing naval indigenisation efforts.