Amar Kaul to take charge as CG Power MD-CEO for period of 5 years

CHENNAI: The Board of Directors of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (CG Power) has been engaged for the last several months in finding a successor for the incumbent MD N Srinivasan.

The Board has selected Amar Kaul as next MD-CEO for a period of 5 years from July 25, 2024. The incumbent MD Srinivasan has led the company since the date of takeover by Tube Investments of India Ltd. viz., on November 26, 2020. Kaul joins the company on July 9, 2024 initially as MD-CEO – designate, before taking full charge on July 25.

Vellayan Subbiah, chairman, CG Power, will continue to provide strategic guidance and oversight over the governance process. Kaul has over 30 years of total work experience, which includes 12 years overseas.