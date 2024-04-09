Altair expands operations in India, opens new office

NEW DELHI: US-based information technology company Altair on Tuesday expanded its operations in India by opening a new office.

The company opened its new office in Chennai, strengthening its commitment to serving its growing customer base in the region and underscoring its dedication to promoting innovation and partnership within the Indian engineering community.

"The decision to establish a presence in Chennai reflects Altair's commitment to providing localised support and expertise to our valued customers across India," Vishwanath Rao, Managing Director, Altair India, said in a statement.

"With our expanding customer base and growing demand for engineering simulation solutions, Chennai presents an ideal location to strengthen our operations and better serve the needs of our customers," he added.

The new office will house more than 100 employees and serve as a hub for Altair's engineering and technical teams, enabling closer collaboration with customers and partners in the southern region of the country.

The office will offer various services such as technical support, training, and consulting, to help businesses leverage Altair's cutting-edge simulation and optimisation technologies for enhanced product development, the company said.

In addition, the company mentioned that the expansion of the Chennai office was part of its broader growth strategy, aimed at deepening its footprint in key markets and strengthening its position as a leader in simulation-driven innovation.