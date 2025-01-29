Alstom to supply for Vande Bharat sleeper trains

CHENNAI: Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has been awarded a contract worth €144 million (approx Rs 1,285 cr) to supply Mitrac traction components and other electrical equipment for 17 Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets (408 cars).

The systems will be supplied to Indian Railways’ Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

The contract also includes preventive and corrective maintenance of the traction and major electric equipment, as well as support services, for a five-year period, after completion of warranty, at various railway depots. The equipment will be installed in 24-car sleeper trainsets on the Vande Bharat platform, designed to run at a maximum speed of 180 km/h, with a service speed of 160 km/h.

Olivier Loison, MD, Alstom India, said, “The Vande Bharat trains represent the modern face of rail-based mobility in India, and it is a matter of pride for us to yet again partner with Indian Railways in furthering their vision. Alstom has the widest components portfolio in the rail industry, which has been developed at the back of decades of experience in delivering rail solutions across the globe.”

In India, Alstom has engineering and industrial presence for components with the sites of Savli (bogies), Coimbatore and Maneja (bogies and traction equipment).

The contract execution will be done at the Maneja site, with a prototype delivery expected to begin by August 2026 followed by serial production, which is due to commence in 2027.

The maintenance contract will consequentially start in 2029. Established in 1996, the Maneja site today runs more than 20 local and export projects with a total capacity of 900,000 manhours in two shift operation.

Alstom is supporting the government’s modernisation initiatives, with world class rolling stock, rail equipment and infrastructure, signalling and services.