Allison Transmission invests Rs 763 cr in Chennai plant

CHENNAI: The US-based Allison Transmission would reinvest $92 million in its Chennai plant, Tamil Nadu Industry Minister TRB Rajaa announced on Wednesday.

The company has signed an MoU with Guidance Tamil Nadu to expand its manufacturing facility in Chennai, Rajaa added. "This expansion represents a significant reinvestment of $92 million, that’s Rs 763 crores, coming in from 2025. The facility will also create 167 direct and indirect jobs for TN, doubling its current size," the minister said in a social media post.

"What makes this reinvestment even more special is hearing directly from Allison’s senior leadership that in their 15 years in Tamil Nadu, they’ve achieved zero warranty claims, zero discharge, zero safety incidents and zero defects. That’s Tamil Nadu’s manufacturing prowess at its best driven by the immensely talented TN workforce! When global leaders like Allison choose to expand here, it’s a strong endorsement of our investment climate," he added.