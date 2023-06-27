All Adani portfolio companies listed on Indian bourses: Adani Group

MUMBAI: In a fresh disclosure notice, te Adani Group has clarified that Adani Portfolio Companies are listed on the Indian exchanges i.e. NSE & BSE. Certain listed companies, including subsidiaries, have issued the bonds in the global capital market and the same has been listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

The notice said: “In our listed portfolio, six of our companies - Ambuja, NSE & BSEare purely domestic issuers and listed on the Indian exchanges.

“Four of our portfolio companies - AGEL, ATL, APSEZ and AEL issue global capital market papers with only APSEZ being a corporate issuer. AGEL has one instrument issued on corporate basis. All of the other issues are restricted group issuances.

“Most of the bond issuance by Adani Portfolio Companies are under the Regulation S and 144A and Regulation D. Almost all the bonds (non Regulation D) are listed on SGX and/or India INX.

“Further, these bonds have been raised under the ECB guidelines of Reserve Bank of India, in the form of Non-Convertible Debentures and are subject to stringent extant ECB guidelines and regulation of the Reserve Bank of India.

“The offering circulars for these bonds contain full and complete disclosures. Further, post-issuance disclosures/filings are made, as per applicable relevant regulatory requirements, in a timely manner, consistent with the covenant package.”

On the SEC news article, the Group stated: “We are not aware of any subpoena to the US investors. All of our disclosures are a matter of pubic record. It is routine that various regulators will seek access to public material in an easy & referenceable manner.

“Adani Portfolio Companies and its businesses have acted as per the regulations and accounting standards of the jurisdictions in which they operate.

“The expert committee, appointed by the Honourable Supreme Court of India, has already filed an Report. The report states that Adani Group has taken mitigation measures such as paring down debt, fresh infusion, which led increase in investor confidence. SEBI (Indian securities regulator) is examining certain aspects and their queries are being responded by Adani portfolio entities. We request to avoid needless speculation at this time and wait for SEBI and the Hon'ble Supreme Court to complete their work and submit their findings.

“Adani operates a robust corporate governance framework and is strongly committed to following all applicable laws and regulations.”