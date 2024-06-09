Akasa Air on profitable path with new global destinations

NEW DELHI: Akasa Air is on track to profitability and expanding its routes to international destinations, as stated by co-founder Aditya Ghosh.

With a fleet of 24 planes and more than 4,000 employees, the airline aims to adopt a consumer-focused approach, leveraging insights from e-commerce businesses to better meet customer needs.

Ghosh, who has held various roles throughout his career, emphasised that airlines are increasingly becoming a consumption story in India.

“We are focusing on profitability at Akasa... with greater operational reliability, best on-time performance, lowest customer complaints, highest load factors, and lowest cancellations,” he said.

The airline plans to add more than 200 aircraft to its fleet in the next eight years and has placed a firm order for 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.