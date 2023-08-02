Akasa Air first airline in Asia to receive Boeing 737-8-200

CHENNAI: Akasa Air welcomed its 20th aircraft, becoming the first airline in Asia to add the 737-8-200 variant of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to its rapidly expanding fleet.

Bearing the registration VT YAV, the airline received the ceremonial keys to the milestone aircraft in Seattle, USA on July 28, 2023, and the aircraft arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Akasa Air is one of the world’s fastest growing airlines, having reached a fleet size of 20 aircraft within a year of commencing operations. Indian regulations require airlines to have at least 20 aircraft in their fleet to become eligible for international operations and this milestone enables Akasa Air to fly internationally.

Vinay Dube, founder-CEO, Akasa Air, said, “Going from 0 to 20 aircraft within 12 months is not just an Akasa record but one that encapsulates the potential of our great country and one for our whole nation to be proud of”.

“This milestone symbolises the strength of our partnership with Akasa, as they take delivery of the first 737-8-200 in the Asia region,” said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president, commercial sales and marketing. “The 737-8-200 offers a balance of airline economics and unparalleled customer experience.”

The 737 MAX family provides greater range and fuel efficiency, reducing fuel use and carbon emissions by 20% compared to those it replaces. In addition, the 737 MAX is a quieter airplane with a 50% smaller noise footprint than replacement airplanes.

Since launching commercial operations in August 2022, Akasa Air has been the fastest-growing airline in India. It has a fleet of 20 aircraft and has thus far carried over 4 million revenue passengers and crossed the milestone of operating over 900 weekly flights with a published network of 35 unique routes connecting 16 Indian cities.