Airtel’s Wynk Music, Dolby launch Atmos for users

CHENNAI/NEW DELHI: Wynk Music and Dolby Laboratories, announced the launch of Dolby Atmos to its users at no extra cost.

Wynk’s Dolby Atmos music catalogue and playlists will include songs across eight languages from renowned music labels such as Yash Raj Films, Saregama, Phonographic Digital Limited (PDL) and many more.

Wynk will continuously add to this catalogue, which will be accessible to all its users at no extra cost. Edwin Charles Albert, head, content and partnerships, Airtel Digital, said, “We will continue to add partners with cutting-edge technologies with the aim to consistently deliver the best music experience.”

Prashant Dogra, CEO, PDL, added, “We represent more than 900 labels from across the country. This partnership will bring music lovers much closer to the true sound of music that the artists have created for their fans.”