Airtel's Mittal says his firm ahead of Musk's Starlink in India's Satellite internet queue

Meanwhile, government sources, responding to the controversy surrounding Starlink and Musk's recent claims, said any company operating in India must comply with the law of the land and added that the Centre's position has been clear and consistent throughout.

"Government's position has been very clear, and was so even at the time they had applied, that if you don't follow Indian laws, you cannot do business here...So to do business here you have to follow Indian laws," sources said.

At the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026, Mittal said his satcom venture Eutelsat OneWeb is significantly ahead of Elon Musk's Starlink in the satcom queue in India, having applied five years ago, and added that he would be happy to receive the go-ahead at least a few days before the US tech billionaire.

"I think I am significantly ahead in the queue from him. I applied five years back," Mittal said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026. "We don't have the permission, so we'll be very happy to get it at least a few days before him..

Mittal said OneWeb's ground network has been ready for three years, and its satellites have been hovering over India for five years, but the company is still awaiting permission to begin commercial operations.

His remarks come after Musk, the world's richest man, accused powerful business interests of blocking Starlink's entry into India. In a series of posts on social media platform X last week, Musk took aim at Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, sarcastically addressing him as "Prime Minister Ambani" and questioning whether he wielded greater influence over India's decisions than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Musk has alleged that some business groups are seeking to preserve a "monopolistic chokehold" on Indian consumers. However, the Ministry of Communications has rejected the charge, describing suggestions that the regulatory framework or its application was unfair or discriminatory as "baseless and misconceived".

The government said satellite operators must meet the same regulatory requirements, including security conditions and spectrum allocation rules, before they can begin commercial services.

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said last week that three ventures -- Musk's Starlink, Reliance's Jio Satcom and Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb -- had secured satellite communications licences. Amazon's Project Kuiper has expressed interest but must follow the established procedure, he said.