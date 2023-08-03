Airtel launches marketing communication platform

CHENNAI: Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of Airtel IQ Reach, a self-serve marketing communications platform, which will enable brands/ companies to drive targeted customer engagements through personalised communications.

Launched under Airtel IQ, the world’s first network-embedded Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Airtel IQ Reach is an intuitive platform that will enable small and medium businesses to make the most of their marketing investments as they engage with target customers in a cost-effective manner with prepaid pay-as-you-go plans.

Abhishek Biswal, head – digital products & services, Airtel Business, said, “The platform leverages cutting-edge technology along with Airtel’s strengths of infrastructure, data and engineering expertise to facilitate enterprises in targeted customer communications.”