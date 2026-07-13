Airtel invested Rs 3.3 lakh cr in past decade: Mittal

Bharti Airtel has announced Rs 20,000-crore investment in non-banking financial company

Airtel Money while its data centre Nxtra recently raised $1 billion (about Rs 9,500 crore) as part of its plan to build 1 gigawatt capacity.

“Over the last few years, we took a calibrated approach to build new growth engines for Airtel. These bold bets yielded strong outcomes and have grown our conviction in three adjacencies where we believe Airtel has a clear right to win - financial services, data centres and Airtel Cloud,” Mittal has said.