Airtel Finance introduces fixed deposits at 9.1%

CHENNAI: Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the launch of a fixed deposits marketplace under its digital arm, Airtel Finance. These fixed deposits come at an interest rate of up to 9.1 per cent per annum.

The marketplace enables Airtel Finance to provide an assured return and fixed-income investment option on the digital platform that is built on top of Airtel’s Thanks App framework. Anshul Kheterpal, chief business officer, Airtel Finance said, “We have partnered with the best banks in this venture and promise to offer customers a completely transparent, seamless and digital journey.”

The partnership with multiple small finance banks and NBFCs include Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Shivalik Bank, Suryoday SFB and Shriram Finance.