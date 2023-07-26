Airtel Business now powers over 20 million connected devices

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced that Airtel Business, its B2B division, has achieved yet another industry milestone by becoming the first ICT service provider in the country to connect over 20 million devices through its IoT solutions.

Airtel IoT enables enterprises across industries such as automobile, energy, utilities, logistics, financial services, manufacturing and many more with a secure and dedicated private network for the safe transmission of all customer data across connected devices.

Some of the key wins for Airtel IoT deployment in the recent times include - a partnership with Secure Meters for the deployment of 1.3 million smart meters in Bihar on NB-IoT.

Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, CEO, Airtel Business (India) said, “We will continue to partner with enterprises to enable their digital transformation journey with our innovative IoT solutions”.