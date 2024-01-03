Airtel Africa CEO Ogunsanya to retire

NEW DELHI: Airtel Africa on Tuesday announced the retirement of CEO Olusegun ‘Segun’ Ogunsanya, with effect from July 1, 2024, and named Sunil Taldar as his successor.

Taldar, who joined Airtel Africa in October 2023 as director transformation, will begin the transition to the CEO role, working alongside Ogunsanya.

After the transition period, Taldar will be appointed to the board as an executive director and assume the role of CEO on July 1, 2024, when Ogunsanya will step down from the board and retire from the company, Airtel Africa said in a release.

Ogunsanya, who joined Airtel in 2012, ran the Nigeria operations of the telecommunications and mobile money company for nine years before being appointed as the group CEO in 2021.








