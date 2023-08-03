Airline parent to set up LLP for venture capital investments

NEW DELHI: InterGlobe Aviation will set up a venture capital arm to make investments in early stage companies that are into aviation, consumer and allied sectors. The board, the parent of the country’s largest airline IndiGo, approved the incorporation of a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) for venture capital investments on Wednesday.

IndiGo’s CFO Gaurav Negi said it will be going for regulatory approvals for setting up the LLP and that internal discussions are happening about the possible investments. The LLP will be set up with an initial investment of Rs 7 cr, he said. “We are getting into venture capital arm side where we will be making early stage investments in early stage companies...,”