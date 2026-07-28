Air India to soon start inbound Hub and Spoke flights to Amritsar

Currently, inbound international passengers are required to complete their immigration process as well as collect their baggage at the first port of entry in India before taking the next flight for their final domestic destination.

This requirement will be done away with for Amritsar under the Hub and Spoke model, enabling inbound passengers to complete immigration and collect baggage at their final destination Amritsar.

On Tuesday, Air India said it expects to start inbound flights under the model in the next two months.