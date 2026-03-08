Air India to operate 78 extra flights on nine routes amid Middle East Conflict

The carrier is deploying extra capacity to New York (JFK), London (Heathrow), Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam, Zurich, Colombo and Malé, adding 17,660 seats on the nine routes in both directions, the release from Air India said.

The trips include Delhi-New York (JFK), Delhi-London (Heathrow), Mumbai-London (Heathrow) for "boosting much-needed capacity when travel options for passengers remain constrained," it said.

Further planes will fly from Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam, Zurich, Male and Colombo to Delhi.