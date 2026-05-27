Air India to cut 22 pc domestic flights amid high fuel prices

"In continuation of our previously announced adjustments to select international services between June and August 2026, we have temporarily rationalised operations on certain domestic routes during the same period, with a reduction in frequencies on select routes," Air India said in a statement on Wednesday.

The sources said 20-22 per cent of the domestic flights would be reduced.

Based on around 3,600 weekly domestic flights, the 22 per cent cut would result in a reduction of more than 790 weekly services.