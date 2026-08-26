Air India ties up with Drukair-Royal Bhutan Airlines for offering flight service on each other's network

With this collaboration, Tata group-owned Air India said it now provides seamless connectivity to nearly all countries in the SAARC region through its own or partner network.

Apart from India and Bhutan, other countries in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) include Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, Maldives, and Sri Lanka.

An interline arrangement is a pact to issue and accept tickets for flights that are operated by the partner airline. When selling an interline ticket, the operating airlines' flight numbers are used.