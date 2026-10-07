Air India, Singapore Airlines expand commercial cooperation

The expansion is part of the initiatives under the Commercial Cooperation Framework Agreement inked in January this year. From October 15, both airlines will offer travellers a wider range of itinerary and flight options through their respective booking channels.

"This covers 126 weekly flights between Singapore and eight Indian cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, and Mumbai," Air India said in a release on Wednesday.