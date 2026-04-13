Air India plans to roll out stock options reward system for staff

Eligible employees, including pilots, engineers, and senior management, will be able to buy shares after being granted stock options at prices between the Rs 4 face value and the market value at the time of grant, according to a report in Livemint on Monday.

The plan, approved at an extraordinary general meeting on February 13, aims to motivate employees and align their performance with the company's growth agenda. It is designed to reward and attract talent across Air India and its subsidiaries.

“The objective of PSOP (performance stock option plan) 2026 is to reward the eligible employees of Air India and its subsidiaries, present or future, for their performance and to motivate them to contribute to the growth and profitability of the company,” said the resolution at the meeting. “The plan aims to attract, retain and reward talent in the organisation,” the report states.